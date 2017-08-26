Patriotic Front Secretary General Mr. Davies MwilaThe ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has distanced itself from Police action which led to the cancellation of Thanksgiving Prayers by the Opposition UPND. “The Patriotic Front is not allergic to prayer. As a matter of fact, it has been our consistent prayer that a day will come when the Opposition UPND would understand the need for Prayer in a Christian Nation like ours. It is a matter of public knowledge that in the Past, the UPND have refused to join the rest of the nation in matters of prayer. They have politicised 18th October, which President Edgar Lungu declared as a public holiday, dedicated to prayer, fasting and reconciliation”, he has observed. Mr Mwila has further challenged the UPND not to shun in this year’s October 18th National Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation as they always do.

