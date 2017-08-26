PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has instructed Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma to inform Mopani Copper Mine (MCM) management not to blackmail government over the negotiations concerning the mining company.

The President said Mr Yaluma and his Energy counterpart David Mabumba would soon deliver the special message to MCM advising it to engage in civil and decent practices of conducting their mining business.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, special assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said the tariff adjustment was just one of the components of broad reforms in the energy sector announced by government.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

