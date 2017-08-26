In this audio, State House press aide Amos Chanda says it is a lie that the police command has stopped the opposition UPND from holding a card renewal exercise. But according to a letter dated August 21, 2017, Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri denied the UPND a permit for the event, saying the Threatened State of Emergency was still in force and that the situation was not conducive for such an exercise.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

