State House has directed Mopani Copper Mines Management to engage in civil and decent business practices, rather than undertaking actions that would be acts of blackmail against the state. Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has told a media briefing that government effected the removal of subsidies in the energy and agriculture sectors and the consumer sector including the poor Zambians have accepted them. Mr. Chanda however wonders why it has been difficult for the mining company to comply with the new electricity tariffs like just as the other companies and the business community has done.

