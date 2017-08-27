CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THE first ever shopping mall in Central Province has opened its doors to the public amid excitement by hundreds of people in the region’s capital, Kabwe.

Kabwe Mall, opposite Mulungushi Textiles in Lukanga Township, was constructed at a cost of US$20 million by Heriot Property Development Limited and was opened on Thursday. The opening attracted customers from the host town Kabwe, neighbouring town Kapiri Mposhi and Mkushi, which is more than 150kms away, all hoping to benefit from discounted prices. Central Province permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe and Kabwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Christabel Ngongola, in separate interviews yesterday, said the opening of the mall is a positive development. Shoprite, Cashbuild, Pep Stores, Ackermans, Jet, Bata, Ok Furniture, Carnival Furnishers, Styles are some of the shops at the new mall. FNB and Barclays Bank have opened ATMs.

