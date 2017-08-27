CHRISTINE CHISHA, Chibombo

A WRANGLE has erupted between Senior Chief Chipepo and Chief Liteta of the Lenje in Central Province over the hosting of the Kulamba Kubwalo traditional ceremony with the senior chief insisting that it will go ahead while the sub-chief says it will not because of alleged threats on his life.

Senior Chief Chipepo, who is the senior chief among the Lenje people, has said Chief Liteta can stay away from the ceremony if he is worried about his security during the ceremony. In an interview with the Sunday Mail at his palace, Chief Liteta said he has received threats on his life from some people who want to overthrow him. The ceremony is hosted in Chief Liteta’s realm and he says because of the security concerns, he will not allow it to be held. “A traditional ceremony is meant to bring people together to celebrate their culture and thank god for all the blessings. The Kulamba Kubwalo traditional ceremony is celebrated every year in October at Likonde Lya Ba Nkanga shrine, which is in my chiefdom – Chibombo is the headquarters of the ceremony,” he said. The traditional leader said it is not only his security at stake but that of those who will attend the ceremony as well. Chief Liteta was dethroned recently and he was replaced by Melody Chitambala amid allegations that he was selling traditional land to outsiders. He later wrestled the throne back. Chief Liteta said he has been on the throne for 16 years and the person who mentored him was his biological uncle who later handed the chieftainship to him and he was recognised through a gazette notice as chief by the then President, Levy Mwanawasa. Chief Liteta said it is surprising that after 16 years of being on the throne, he is being accused of selling traditional land. He has vowed not to step down because Lenje tradition only allows one to do so if he is mentally incapacitated or has been convicted of a crime. The throne also falls vacant when the incumbent dies. The traditional leader wondered what he has done for some people to rise against him. “They are accusing me of selling land. I only gave land to the government to build the police post and offices for the council. I gave out land in line with government policy to develop Chibombo district,” Chief Liteta said. But Senior Chief Chipepo said the ceremony will go ahead as preparations are on, and that he is the senior chief to whom subjects pay homage. “People don’t attend the ceremony to pay homage to Chief Liteta, I am the senior Chief Chipepo (mukuni) and if Chief Liteta has issues with his security, he should stay away from the ceremony,” he said. Chief Chipepo wondered why Chief Liteta has never approached him to express his security concerns and he has only read in the newspaper that he (Chief Liteta) has been sued. He said the security of one chief against eight other chiefs could not affect the hosting of the ceremony.

