MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

SUPER Division Nkana will consider whether to release coach Beston Chambeshi to the national team.

Last week, the Football Association of Zambia announced Chambeshi’s engagement as national team assistant coach. Chief executive officer Ken Mwansa said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that FAZ engaged Chambeshi without consulting the Nkana hierarchy. “We just heard of his appointment in the media and only received a copied letter a day after the announcement was made in the press. We feel this is not the way to go about things. We are his [employers] and we need to be engaged if they are interested in his services. Even the request letter to have him in [national team] camp this week has not been sent to us,” Mwansa said. He said the club is trying to avoid the situation where the team’s performance slumps due to the absence of a coach as was the case when Aggrey Chiyangi was at Nkana. “Something similar happened last year when then head coach Chiyangi was seconded to the national team…so on this one [Chambeshi] we are yet to say yes or no,” Mwansa said.

