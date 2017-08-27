  ||    27 August 2017 @ 10:27

Some opposition political parties have accused government of not engaging them directly in the revision process of the Public Order Act. Justice Minister Given Lubinda this week disclosed that no single opposition political party has made any submission towards the revision of the much talked about Public Order Act. But some of the political parties talked to have accused the Justice Minister of not engaging political parties directly.

