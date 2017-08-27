MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, KitwePOWER 3 ARROWS 1

POWER Dynamos yesterday climbed to the summit of the Super Division log after whacking Red Arrows in a Week 25 encounter that had the visitors assistant coach Joel Bwalya and goalkeepers’ trainer Kalililo Kakonje sent to the terraces.

The win pushed Power to 45 points at par with Zesco United but the Kitwe side have a better goal aggregate. Zesco could reclaim the leadership if they beat Green Buffaloes today in Lusaka. Power opened the floodgates on 42 minutes after striker Alex Ng’onga beat an offside trap, dribbled goalkeeper Kenny Mumba and slotted the ball into the net. Bwalya protested the goal and referee Audrick Nkole sent him to the terraces. Midfielder Larry Bwalya made it 2-0 when he nodded in Allan Kamwanga junior’s cross in the 62nd minute. Arrows pulled one back through Lubinda Mundia on 80 minutes. Two minutes later, Arrows defender Jimmy Chisenga hacked Ng’onga and Nkole pointed to the spot and Kakonje protested the decision and the whistleman showed his authority by sending him to the stands. Ng’onga stepped forward and sent Mumba in the wrong direction.DYNAMOS 0 EAGLES 2 Midfielder Mwila Phiri scored from a corner as Green Eagles edged title-chasing Lusaka Dynamos in an early kick-off at Sunset Stadium, ALEX NJOVU reports. Phiri floated the ball beating defenders and goalkeeper Mohammed Muntari in the 42nd minute. Two minutes later, Spencer Sautu doubled the advantage blasting in Topson Kaseba’s cross. Dynamos striker Mbaka Dercy’s goal was ruled offside on 61 minutes. After the match, Dynamos fans called for the dismissal of manager Patrick Phiri.ZANACO 2 RANGERS 1 Zanaco showed their class coming from behind to overcome Nchanga Rangers in a thrilling match at Sunset Stadium. Ghanaian striker Adam Zikiru’s shot beat goalkeeper Mangani Banda on 56 minutes. Defender Jimmy Nakena’s long drive found the unmarked Zikiru, who slotted past Banda. After the goal, Rangers resorted to playing to the gallery allowing Zanaco back into the match. Zanaco levelled through striker Felix Nyaende, who shot from a crowded area in the 75th minute. The introduction of midfielder Isaac Chansa for Boyd Musonda on 77 minutes paid dividends for the Bankers. Midfielder Richard Kasonde pounced on a rebound at the death to hand Zanaco third position with 43 points.WARRIORS 1 WANDERERS 0 Forward Nelson Maziwisa’s second-half strike was enough for Kabwe Warriors to edge relegation-threatened Mufulira Wanderers at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium, MULWANDA LUPIYA reports.NKWAZI 0 FOREST 0 Nkwazi and Forest Rangers fought to a goalless draw in a bad tempered encounter at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka, SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA reports. Lumwana Radiants and Nakambala Leopards settled for a goalless draw in North- Western Province. Buffaloes take on Zesco at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka in an early kick-off today with City of Lusaka facing Nkana at the same venue, Napsa Stars tackle Buildcon at Edwin Imboela Stadium while Real Nakonde welcome Konkola Blades.

