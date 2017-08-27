Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) Patron Chanda Kabwe has disclosed that from 2015 to date the fund has empowered over 7, 000 marketeers at a total cost of over K10.4 million. Speaking during the PF Media Interactive Forum in Kabwe, Mr. Kabwe says the K10.4 million is both in cash and asserts form. Mr. Kabwe has explained that in 2015, President Edgar Lungu sacrificed 10 percent of his salary to go towards empowering local marketeers.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

