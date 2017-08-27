The royal family member and his leading lady headed to Livingstone in Zambia Thursday evening to continue their vacation.

They traveled across the Kazungula border from Botswana and will be staying in the area for a few days.

According to a source, Prince Harry “has one more romantic surprise arranged for Meghan.” If all goes as planned, the Suits star will enjoy a visit to Victoria Falls.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

