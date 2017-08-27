Minister of Finance Felix MutatiThe revision of Zambia’s sovereign rating by Standards and Poors Global from negative to POSITIVE-WITH-A-STABLE-OUTLOOK is an affirmation of the soundness of the policies being implemented by the Government of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to stabilize and grow the economy, FINANCE MINISTER FELIX MUTATI has said. STANDARD AND POORS [S&P] GLOBAL RATINGS has revised Zambia’s outlook on the ‘B’ long -term foreign and local currency sovereign ratings to STABLE FROM NEGATIVE. At the same time, the ‘B’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereigns have been affirmed. “This development rides on the basis of the critical reforms which we have embarked on as a country under the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme to implement fiscal consolidation, remove subsidies, reform the energy sector, and embark of diversification of the economy through agriculture development and industrialisation,” Mr. Mutati has said.

