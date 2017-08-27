By Brian Mulenga When the Zambia AIrways DC-8-71 9j-AFL landed in Libreville after the Gabon crash, the Gabonese public were incensed and harangued the pilots and officials. They directly asked the Zambians who had come to identify and collect the bodies if they had planes like the Dc-8-71 why did they send the Zambia National team to their death in the defective Buffalo DHC-5 AF319 ? That in another blunder the government sent the wrong coffins unsuitable for carrying dead bodies as cargo as per International Aviation standards and the Gabonese government supplied the correct caskets ?

