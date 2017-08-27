A truck carrying sulfuric acid belonging to Kansanshi Mine has overturned along Solwezi – Chingola road and spilled into the river. The accident happened this morning around 07:20hrs at Kifubwa Bridge near Floriana lodge. Involved in the accident was Adrias Banda aged 37 of Chifubu Ndola who whilst driving a motor vehicle Volvo tanker Registration number ACZ 8934 horse and trailer of Registration number ACM 5893T from Chingola going to Solwezi ,transporting sulphuric acid to Kansanshi mines, lost control towards Kifubwa bridge, hit the bridge barigade and fell on the driver’s side.

