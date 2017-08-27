ZIO MWALE and MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

A NEW Zambian drama series titled “Umutenge,” which aims at exploring issues of domestic violence, is next month set to start airing on Zambezi Magic, the DStv channel where a number of local productions are already showing.

“This September, Zambezi Magic will unveil Zambia’s newest half-week drama series when they introduce viewers to Umutenge, which explores issues of domestic violence,” reads a terse statement released by MultiChoice Zambia and made available to the Weekend Mail in Lusaka. “Umutenge aims at exposing culprits and educating victims about the hidden domestic violence acts in a typical Zambian home. Derived from a local proverb which states, ‘the roof of a home you don’t live in is so admirable’, the drama series deliberates issues that spark domestic violence in a relatively comfortable home comprising of a couple, their daughter, and their nephew. “Domestic violence having reached alarming levels in the nation, Umutenge was conceptualised to take in hand most openly-unaddressed issues and educate the public about them.” The new drama series will join what is by Zambian standards, a long list of productions already airing on Zambezi Magic, which was launched by M-Net to cater mainly for productions in the Southern African region. Some of the productions already airing are Spoiler, Snakes and Ladders, City on Fire, Security Guard and Dorika. There has also been Fever, Zed Top 10, My Perfect Wedding Zambia and My Kitchen Party while Date My Family Zambia and the Dreams singing competition are also expected to start airing soon. Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija housemate Bisola says there is need for African countries to support one another in the entertainment industry in order to achieve growth. “Entertainment is a very lucrative industry, we have seen that Hollywood actresses and actors are making a living from that and it is possible for us as Africans to do the same only if we fight piracy and promote each other,” the singer and actress said in an interview in Lusaka. “We are all Africans and in Africa we say we are one, so let us embrace each other. If we do not accept our people, who will? I’m looking forward to a time Nigerian radio stations will start playing Zambian music or any other African song so that together we can make a difference. “Currently, the film and music industry is doing fine in Africa and the world at large. In Nigeria, 50 percent of the movies showing at the cinemas are from Nollywood actors and actresses, this is what we want to see in all African countries; let the world watch us as well as we watch Hollywood movies.” Bisola (Abisola Aiyeola) was in Lusaka last week for the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) at Hotel InterContinental where she was representing the ‘ONE’ campaign, an organisation advocating an end to poverty by supporting girls’ education.

