Rating agency Standard and Poor’s has revised Zambia’s economic outlook from negative to stable. It says Zambia’s improving growth prospects and greater liquidity in its banking system have prompted it to change its outlook on the country to stable from negative. The ratings firm said in a statement that this remained hostage to the government sticking to its budget plans and to outside factors over which the Zambian government has no control – the international price of copper, and rainfall.

