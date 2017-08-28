BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

A TANKER carrying sulphuric acid has overturned near Kifubwa bridge in Solwezi, spilling the acid into Kifubwa River.

North-Western Province police commissioner Auxensio Daka said in an interview that the accident happened around 07:30 hours yesterday. Unsuspecting people who live near the accident scene have since gone on rampage collecting the fish which has died because of the acid. “Fish in Kifubwa River is dying in thousands and unfortunately people are collecting the fish downstream,” he said. Mr Daka said his office has since informed the department of fisheries and local radio stations to sensitise people against eating the fish.

