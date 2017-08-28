MONICA KAYOMBO, Ndola

A CONSORTIUM of public health civil society organisations (CSOs) has commended Government for proposing an increase in tobacco and alcohol taxes in the 2018 national budget.

CSOs chairman Fastone Goma said in a statement yesterday that the suggested tax rises are the most effective way to curb tobacco and alcohol abuse to save lives. “The evidence is clear. When tobacco prices go up, smoking and other tobacco uses go down, especially among vulnerable groups such as youths and pregnant women,” he said. Dr Goma said the CSOs are confident that Parliament will adopt the proposed tax measures in the interest of both public health and domestic revenue generation. “We urge our distinguished members of Parliament to waste no time in supporting this landmark policy measure which will result in a significant drop in tobacco use especially among the youth,” he said.

