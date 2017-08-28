Dear editor,

THE current position of City of Lusaka FC is very worrying considering the huge support base across the country.

Here are some of the factors that could have led to the current situation: The engagement of Carlos Juan and Elijah Chikwanda lacked transparency. A fierce power struggle was witnessed which occasionally escalated into physical showdown. Each trainer had a preferred crop of players that he had come with. All this was happening at the expense of team-building. Each training session fell short of objectivity and was characterised by low standard for any team aspiring to compete in the Super League. Another factor was acquisition of average or below-average players. More time was spent on in-fighting during pre-season instead of chasing signatures of high-profile players. If a team like Buildcon from the lower division is competing fairly, it is inexcusable for a bigger team like City not to perform well. The executive must reciprocate the massive infrastructure development taking place at Woodlands Stadium. Furthermore, past administrators should be embraced by the current executive and not to be perceived as competitors. Not all is lost.SITUMBEKOFormer City team doctor

