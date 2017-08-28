Lusaka Dynamos midfielder Fwayo Tembo will not be part of the Zambia national team squad which will face Algeria this weekend for Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The much traveled 28 year old midfielder won’t be part of the Chipolopolo Boys morning training session on Monday at Vodafone Woodlands Stadium.

“Yes I can confirm that he didn’t join camp last night,” a ZamFoot Crew insider from Chipolopolo camp revealed on Sunday night.

