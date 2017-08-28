Lusaka Dynamos winger Fwayo Tembo has turned down a call up to the national team ahead of Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria. Tembo was included in the squad as a compromise following an outcry from some fans but the journeyed midfielder whose disciplinary record remains a dent on his otherwise supreme talent has opted out of the match. The former Etoile du Sahel, FC Basel, Giurgiu Astra and Power Dynamos player has had an unsettled career path.

