The matter in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his vice Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba are appearing in the Luanshya magistrate court has been adjourned to September 18,2017 after the duo reported sick. This is in a matter in which the duo is charged with three counts of seditious practices and unlawful assembly contrary to the laws of Zambia. In count one and two, Mr. Hichilema and Mr. Mwamba were charged individually with seditious practices contrary to the laws of Zambia.

