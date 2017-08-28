  ||    28 August 2017 @ 20:28

A mother of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound who recently burnt her 12-year-old daughter with kerosene has been charged with attempted murder.
Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Nephas Chifuta has confirmed the development to MUVI TV NEWS.
And University Teaching Hospital Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo says the girl’s condition has improved. 

