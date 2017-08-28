Government will revise the marriage Act that will describe a child as any person under the age of 21. Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima says the law will have to be harmonised to make it effective in the fight against vices such as early marriages and defilement. Ms Kalima says at the moment, the law describes a child as anyone under the age of 16 while any person can marry at the age of 18.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

