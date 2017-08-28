  ||    28 August 2017 @ 22:28

The first wave of imminent job cuts has hit Mopani Copper Mines with 300 miners sent back home. Mopani has refused to budge over a dispute of increased electricity tariffs that other firms have embraced. Over 300 miners working for contractors and suppliers have been put on indefinite leave.

