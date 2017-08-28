The much anticipated Church Service meant to give thanks following the release of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema from prison will now go ahead on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

The Service under the auspices of City of Refuge Church is scheduled for Lusaka’s Cathedral of the Holly Cross at 14:00 hours.

The earlier cancellation of the Church Service has been widely condemned as an infringement on the rights of the Citizens in exercising their right to assemble.

Mr Hichilema had been arrested and subsequently imprisoned for about four months together with five others on a charge of treason.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

