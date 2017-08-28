ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium, LusakaCITY 0 NKANA 1

NKANA yesterday left it late to overcome tail-enders City of Lusaka in a Super Division Week 25 match that left the Chilenje side coached by Italian Roberto Landi near the exit door.

With the match in added time, striker Bornwell Mwape pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a scorcher beating goalkeeper Gift Ngwira and breaking City players’ hearts after a splendid performance. Striker Walter Bwalya beat the offside trap but shot straight at Ngwira in the tenth minute in front of a capacity crowd. Veteran defender Joseph Musonda hit the upright in the 63rd minute and the rebound was cleared. Nkana moved to sixth position with 41 points, five behind leaders Zesco United.BUFFALOES 0 ZESCO 0 In an early kick-off at Nkoloma Stadium, Zesco reclaimed the Super Division leadership after settling for a goalless draw with Green Buffaloes. The Ndola side moved to 46 points, one better than Power Dynamos, while Buffaloes are third with 44. Zesco midfielder John Ching’andu’s cracker missed the post on 16 minutes. Buffaloes midfielder Mike Katiba’s header from Stephen Kabamba’s corner zoomed past the post in the 21st minute.NAPSA 1 BUILDCON 3 Napsa Stars’ five-day team building workshop last week did not help as the Tenant Chilumba-drilled side lost to Buidcon at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka, SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA reports. Striker John Makwata shook the net in the 27th minute and Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba doubled the lead on 74 minutes. Two minutes later, Geofrey Serunkuma put the match beyond reach with a low shot beating goalkeeper Rabson Mucheleng’anga. Substitute Signs Chibambo got Napsa’s consolation on 79 minutes for the Lusaka side to remain winless in the last eight matches. Both teams have 37 points although Napsa have a better goal aggregate.REAL 1 BLADES 0 Real Nakonde’s Joe Kandela’s strike on 52 minutes was enough to overcome Konkola Blades at New Stadium in the border town, MATHEWS KABAMBA reports. Real have 18 points, three behind Blades.

