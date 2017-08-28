Zambia Police Service Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja

Police in Lusaka have finally given EPP leader Chilufya Tayali a go ahead to undertake a lone protest against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja. Mr Tayali confirmed that the police have responded to his request to carry out a lone street protest against Mr Kakoma and the Zambia Police Service for their perceived inefficiencies. “I don’t think, this has ever happened, from my knowledge, the Police have granted us the permission to stage a lone peaceful walk from Freedom Statue to Police Force Headquarters where I will hand in a petition on a number of issues,” Mr Tayali said.

