CHAMBO NG’UNI, Itezhi Tezhi

CONSTRUCTION of a solar energy facility at a cost of K90,000 to boost power supply at Masenu Health Centre in Itezhi Itezhi district has gained momentum.

This came to light recently when Central Province permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe visited Masenu Health Centre. The project is being undertaken by Government with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to ensure that Masenu Health Centre has an alternative source of power. Mr Kabwe said Government is committed to developing infrastructure in the health sector to improve delivery of health services. “When you have power failure, there is a risk of drugs going bad. Therefore, the installation of solar panels at this clinic is commendable,” Mr Kabwe said. He also toured the drugstore at the health centre and commended management for securing the drugs. And Kabwe district medical officer Tiza Mfune, who represented Central Province medical director Rosemary Mwanza, said the project is progressing well and will be completed next month. “This will act as a backup in case we have power failure. It’s a cost-effective and most sustainable way of keeping the drugs,” Dr Mfune said. She said it is important that power is readily available so that the drugs are kept at the required temperature. Dr Mfune said Government is spending a lot of money on buying medicines, the reason why it is important that measures are in place to prevent any loss of drugs. She said Government and USAID are undertaking similar projects in other parts of the country.

