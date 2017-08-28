Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has clarified that President Edgar Lungu did not summon the opposition political party leaders from South Africa, but requested to have a talk with them directly. Amos Chanda says he does not understand why the matter has been trivialized when the opposition leaders agreed to visit the president but rescinded their decision on the last minute. Mr. Chanda says the President wanted to meet the two opposition leaders so that he could engage in talks with them directly rather than them picketing from outside the country.

