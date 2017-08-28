  ||    28 August 2017 @ 11:09

State House has turned down a request by Voice of America’s Straight Talk Africa presenter Shaka Ssali to interview President Edgar Lungu. In an interview with News Diggers! Ssali said he was eager to interview President Lungu anywhere, anytime over Zambia’s state of affairs, even though he did not succeed on his just ended trip to Lusaka.

