The UPND has doubted the sincerity of the PF and other stakeholders to engage in dialogue after the release of party leader Hakainde Hichilema. UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says that the decision by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo through the Zambia Police to deny the party to hold prayers for their last week was unfortunate. Nalumango has complained that the PF has continued to deny UPND members the right to freely associate and assemble through such actions.

