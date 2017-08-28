The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has demanded the resignation of the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police Nelson Phiri over the cancellation of the thanksgiving prayers for its leader Hakainde Hichilema. UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the the Inspector General of Police and the Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police must resign for embarrassing the state and abrogating the Constitution.

