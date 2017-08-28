Zambian Breweries has appointed Jose Daniel Moran as its new country director with effect from September 1, replacing Annabelle Degroot, who is moving to Nigeria to run parent group AB InBev’s West Africa business unit. Moran moves to Zambia from Mozambique, where he was AB InBev sales director. Prior to that he served as SABMiller sales and distribution director in Mozambique from 2013 to 2016. Between 2011 and 2013, Moran was commercial development manager and national sales and distribution manager. From 2009 to 2011 he served in different capacities within the group, including national distribution services director, internal audit director and distribution director of Quito at SABMiller in Ecuador, his home country. Between 2000 and 2007 he worked as a business risk consulting manager at Ernst & Young. He holds a Master Executive in financial management from Spain and has a Bachelor in Business Administration degree.

