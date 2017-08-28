Global ratings agency Standard and Poors (S&P) has revised Zambia’s outlook on the ‘B’ long-term foreign and local currency sovereign ratings to stable from negative. At the same time, the ‘B’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereigns have been affirmed. And Finance Minister Felix Mutati says the revision of Zambia’s sovereign rating by Standards and Poors Global from negative to positive-with-a-stable-outlook is an affirmation of the soundness of the policies being implemented by the government of President Edgar Lungu. “This development rides on the basis of the critical reforms which we have adopted on as a country under the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme to implement fiscal consolidation, remove subsidies, reform the energy sector, and embark of diversification of the economy through agriculture development and industrialisation,” Mutati said. “The result from the assessment conducted by S&P Global is a welcome incentive for investors as they should remain confident assured that this country is on track with economic stabilisation and growth.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

