The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) says the neutralization of affected areas of Kifubwa River in Solwezi following yesterday’s Sulphuric acid spillage has continued. An acid tanke registration number ACZ 8934 trailer number ACM 5893 owned and operated by Badwi Construction and Transport that was transporting acid to Kasanshi mine overturned at the Kifubwa river approximately 12KM from Kasanshi mine. ZEMA acting Manager Corporate Affairs Alexander Museshyo says the affected area on Kifubwa Bridge has since been cleaned up through neutraluization.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

