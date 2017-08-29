Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), which is feeling the negative effect of expensive electricity has de-activated over 1,000 electronic access cards for employees engaged by companies whose contracts have been suspended by the mining firm. This means that the over 1,000 workers cannot access MCM premises to continue with their duties. The Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has restricted power supply to MCM following a dispute that arose when the PF regime hiked electricity for both commercial and domestic usage, resulting in Mopani suspending contracts for its suppliers and contractors and threatening to lay off 4,700 workers. Both Mineworkers Union of Zambia general secretary Joseph Chewe and Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors president Augustine Mubanga confirmed the development in separate interviews on Monday.

