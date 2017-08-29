A recently launched PhD programme from The University of Africa is on track to start producing new authorities on leadership on the continent, and is now calling for candidates from across Africa – including from Zambia – to join the programme. “The PhD in Leadership in Africa’s Development is a work-based PhD programme, to which we expect practising executives to bring their experience and insights, with the aim of bringing into harmony the discord that currently exists in the borrowing of management concepts from elsewhere and inserting them into local African settings,” says Prof Mandi Rukuni, Professor Extraordinaire at the University of Africa, a private university in the stable of JSE-listed ADvTECH, Africa’s largest private education provider. Beyond the benefits for individual executives who participate, the programme has a broader aim to develop African management theory from the research and theoretical formulation of the practical experience and wisdom of African executives.

