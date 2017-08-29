DIANA CHIPEPO, MATHEWS KABAMBA, Lusaka, Kitwe

SKIPPER Kennedy Mweene says the Chipolopolo are targeting victory over the Desert Foxes of Algeria in Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

And coach Lucas Alcaraz is aiming for a double over Zambia to revive Algeria’s chances of securing a slot at the finals in Russia.

