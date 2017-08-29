Mabelane’s appointment on Monday makes her the first black woman in history to head a multi-national oil company. “Priscillah’s appointment reinforces BPSA’s pioneering role and strength of commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce that will breed creativity and ensure we meet, even exceed customer expectations,” said the BP Southern Africa chairperson Thandi Orleyn. “Given her proven track record in her previous executive roles, we are confident that Priscillah will be a strong leader for our business, especially as we continue to explore new areas of growth and development,” Orleyn was quoted by local media eNCA.

