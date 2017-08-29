KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

CLASSECON Roofing Africa has invested over K540 million (US$ 60,000) in the installation of the latest ridge roofing making machines that are producing high quality materials to meet the rising demand of the Zambian construction sector.

A ridge is often used for the beam that joins the parts of a sloping roof or it is the horizontal top area where two sloped roof areas meet.

