CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

DELOITTE and Touche has devised more effective digital forensic systems to trace information leakages from the source and identify people behind fraud and leakage of classified information among others.

Deloitte associate director risk advisory Brian Sitamulaho said the system can identify people involved in online corrupt activities and leakage of information to ensure they are disciplined accordingly.

