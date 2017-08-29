By STEVEN ZANDE and CHUSA SICHONE –

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has accorded late former Health minister Joseph Kasonde, who will be put to rest today, a State funeral.

The Head of State also declared today as a day of national mourning in honour of Dr Kasonde.

This is according to a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday by Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska.

“Members of the public are advised that in view of the Day of National Mourning, today all flags will fly at half-mast and programmes of entertainment nature on both radio and television should be cancelled or postponed,” Dr Msiska said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

