KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) says Southern African Development Community (SADC) member countries need to fully exploit opportunities in key sectors of the economy to meet the demand of the growing youth labour force to create more sustainable jobs.

UNECA executive secretary Vera Songwe said building a strong industrial base is also essential and includes addressing the skills mismatch and gaps to develop a robust global workforce.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

