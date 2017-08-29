UPND leader Haikainde Hichilema says he and his colleagues have forgiven everyone who was behind their incarceration for 127 days.

He says he has decided to forgive to show that he and his colleagues are different from the people who incarcerated them.

And Mr. Hichilema has called for national unity saying it is the only way the country can achieve development.

He has since committed to participate in genuine national dialogue.

Mr Hichilema says justice is Godly and has since urged the Church to continue praying for Zambia and to speak for the voiceless.

Mr. Hichilema was speaking during a thanks giving church service organised to thank God over his release at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross

