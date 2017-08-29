President Edgar Lungu has led hundreds of people in Lusaka to the funeral of former Minister of Health Joseph Kasonde. President Lungu arrived at Saint IGNATIUS Catholic Church around 10:15 hours for a Requiem Mass. Others in attendance are former President Kenneth Kaunda, Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima , Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini and PF Secretary General Davies Mwila. Cabinet Ministers and top government officials are also in attendance. Speaking during the Church Service, Saint Ignatius Parish Priest Charles Chilinda reminded people to use their time on earth for God’s glory.

