NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has managed to buy 2,375 tonnes of maize in Mungwi district despite a number of farmers hoarding their yields due to lower price offered by the agency this farming season.

Mungwi District Farmers’ Association chairperson David Ng’andu has warned farmers selling their maize not to complain if they fail to buy farming inputs for this coming season.

