STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
CENTRE for Young Leaders in Africa executive director Jones Mulunga has urged young women in the country to get involved in politics and decision-making.
Mr Mulunga says women should fight for space in the political arena.

This is according to a statement released in Lusaka on Sunday following a capacity building workshop for young women held last week.
