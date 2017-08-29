STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

CENTRE for Young Leaders in Africa executive director Jones Mulunga has urged young women in the country to get involved in politics and decision-making.

Mr Mulunga says women should fight for space in the political arena.

This is according to a statement released in Lusaka on Sunday following a capacity building workshop for young women held last week.

