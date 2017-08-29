Government says it will soon introduce strategies that will boost work productivity in the labour force in the country. Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko said that her ministry would introduce the productivity policy before the end of this year to help improve the Zambian work culture. She said in an interview that the policy has been tabled before parliament adding that when it is passed it will provide a systematic approach to promote work performance.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

