Opposition United party for national development leader Hakainde Hichilema says he habours no hate, and has forgiven all those that were involved in his brutal arrest and incarceration. And the UPND leader has called on his supporters and Zambians as a whole to put aside all the hate they might have over what transpired in the recent past for the sake of unity. Mr. Hichilema says he is ready for genuine dialogue and reconciliation that will see unity and change of rule of law in the nation.

